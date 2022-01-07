Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

There will be player prop betting options available for Kirk Cousins before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins leads Minnesota with 3,971 passing yards (248.2 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage this year (358-of-539) while throwing 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also has 116 rushing yards on 28 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the ball 42.3% of the time.
  • Cousins has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Cousins' 193.4 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Bears are 65.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those games against the Bears.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The Bears are giving up 210.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears' defense is 24th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • In his last three outings, Cousins has thrown for 402 yards (134.0 per game) while completing 39 of 62 passes (62.9%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive