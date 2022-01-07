Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins leads Minnesota with 3,971 passing yards (248.2 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage this year (358-of-539) while throwing 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He also has 116 rushing yards on 28 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
- The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the ball 42.3% of the time.
- Cousins has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Cousins' 193.4 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Bears are 65.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those games against the Bears.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The Bears are giving up 210.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears' defense is 24th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- In his last three outings, Cousins has thrown for 402 yards (134.0 per game) while completing 39 of 62 passes (62.9%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
