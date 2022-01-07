There will be player prop betting options available for Kirk Cousins before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins leads Minnesota with 3,971 passing yards (248.2 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage this year (358-of-539) while throwing 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also has 116 rushing yards on 28 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the ball 42.3% of the time.

Cousins has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Cousins' 193.4 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Bears are 65.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those games against the Bears.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The Bears are giving up 210.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Bears' defense is 24th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

In his last three outings, Cousins has thrown for 402 yards (134.0 per game) while completing 39 of 62 passes (62.9%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive