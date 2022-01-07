Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pitts has 66 receptions (on 105 targets) for a team-high 1,018 receiving yards (63.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 105 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.
- Pitts (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Pitts' 62 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Saints are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Saints.
- The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Pitts put together a 69-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches (34.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
- Pitts has also contributed with 248 yards on 12 grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times and averaged 82.7 receiving yards per game.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
Olamide Zaccheaus
50
9.3%
28
359
3
8
10.5%
