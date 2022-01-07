In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyle Pitts and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pitts has 66 receptions (on 105 targets) for a team-high 1,018 receiving yards (63.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 105 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.

Pitts (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Pitts' 62 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Saints are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Saints.

The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Pitts put together a 69-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches (34.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

Pitts has also contributed with 248 yards on 12 grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times and averaged 82.7 receiving yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

Powered By Data Skrive