Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Murray has recorded 3,547 passing yards (221.7 per game) while completing 305 of 442 passes (69% completion percentage), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 75.9 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Murray threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those matchups against the Seahawks, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 282.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Seahawks' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Murray put together a 263-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 68.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- He added nine carries for 44 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.
- Murray has 765 passing yards (255 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 62.3% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 121 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
