Kyler Murray has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Murray's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Murray has recorded 3,547 passing yards (221.7 per game) while completing 305 of 442 passes (69% completion percentage), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 75.9 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Murray threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those matchups against the Seahawks, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 282.9 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Murray put together a 263-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 68.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

He added nine carries for 44 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.

Murray has 765 passing yards (255 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 62.3% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

He has tacked on 121 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 -

