Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

Kyler Murray has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Murray's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Murray has recorded 3,547 passing yards (221.7 per game) while completing 305 of 442 passes (69% completion percentage), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 75.9 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Murray threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those matchups against the Seahawks, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 282.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Seahawks' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Murray put together a 263-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 68.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • He added nine carries for 44 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.
  • Murray has 765 passing yards (255 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 62.3% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 121 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

