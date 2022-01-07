Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player prop bets available for Lamar Jackson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has thrown for 2,882 passing yards this season (180.1 per game) and has a 64.4% completion percentage (246-of-382), throwing 16 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.
  • Jackson has attempted 47 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Steelers, 64.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass in three of those outings against the Steelers, with multiple TDs against them once.
  • The Steelers are allowing 239.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • Jackson has passed for 0 yards while completing 0% of his throws (-of-0), with zero touchdowns and interceptions (0.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

