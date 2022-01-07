There will be player prop bets available for Lamar Jackson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 2,882 passing yards this season (180.1 per game) and has a 64.4% completion percentage (246-of-382), throwing 16 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.

Jackson has attempted 47 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Steelers, 64.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass in three of those outings against the Steelers, with multiple TDs against them once.

The Steelers are allowing 239.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

Jackson has passed for 0 yards while completing 0% of his throws (-of-0), with zero touchdowns and interceptions (0.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

