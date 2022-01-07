Skip to main content
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Laquon Treadwell, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South rivals take the field in Week 18 when Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Treadwell has accumulated 30 catches for 410 yards this year. He has been targeted 46 times and averages 25.6 receiving yards.
  • Treadwell has been the target of 46 of his team's 572 passing attempts this season, or 8.0% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his one matchup against the Colts, Treadwell's 18 receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.
  • The Colts are giving up 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Treadwell was targeted six times and totaled 87 yards on six receptions.
  • Treadwell's 16 receptions have led to 198 yards (66.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

