Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Laquon Treadwell, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South rivals take the field in Week 18 when Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell has accumulated 30 catches for 410 yards this year. He has been targeted 46 times and averages 25.6 receiving yards.

Treadwell has been the target of 46 of his team's 572 passing attempts this season, or 8.0% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Treadwell's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his one matchup against the Colts, Treadwell's 18 receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.

The Colts are giving up 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Treadwell was targeted six times and totaled 87 yards on six receptions.

Treadwell's 16 receptions have led to 198 yards (66.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

Powered By Data Skrive