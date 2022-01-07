Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Treadwell has accumulated 30 catches for 410 yards this year. He has been targeted 46 times and averages 25.6 receiving yards.
- Treadwell has been the target of 46 of his team's 572 passing attempts this season, or 8.0% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his one matchup against the Colts, Treadwell's 18 receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
- Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.
- The Colts are giving up 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Treadwell was targeted six times and totaled 87 yards on six receptions.
- Treadwell's 16 receptions have led to 198 yards (66.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.
Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
