Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Laviska Shenault Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has put together a 557-yard season on 58 catches so far. He has been targeted 93 times and averages 34.8 receiving yards.

So far this season, 16.3% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.

Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Shenault's 40 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Colts are 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Shenault has caught a touchdown pass versus the Colts twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.8 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Shenault was targeted three times and racked up two catches for 13 yards.

Shenault has caught six passes on 10 targets for 52 yards over his last three outings, averaging 17.3 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

