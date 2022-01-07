Skip to main content
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Laviska Shenault Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault has put together a 557-yard season on 58 catches so far. He has been targeted 93 times and averages 34.8 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 16.3% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Shenault's 40 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Colts are 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Shenault has caught a touchdown pass versus the Colts twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Patriots, Shenault was targeted three times and racked up two catches for 13 yards.
  • Shenault has caught six passes on 10 targets for 52 yards over his last three outings, averaging 17.3 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

