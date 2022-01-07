Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will attempt to keep their three-game winning run going in a Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7).

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.4, 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Chargers have an against the spread record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 56.2% of its opportunities (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chargers average just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders give up (25.4).

When Los Angeles scores more than 25.4 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Chargers collect 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders give up per contest (330.8).

In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 7-9-0 this season.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 3 points or more eight times this year and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Raiders put up 21.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.5).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Raiders rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers allow (361).

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 361 yards.

The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (24 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Las Vegas is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.

In eight games at home this year, Las Vegas has hit the over four times.

This season, Raiders home games average 47.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

This year in away games, Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more away from home.

In seven road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total three times.

Chargers away games this season average 49.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

