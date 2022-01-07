Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) carry a five-game winning run into a Week 18 clash with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 44.5 points in nine of 16 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 7.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.6 points greater than the 42.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.7, 5.2 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 2.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Rams have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

The Rams put up 27.3 points per game, 6.0 more than the 49ers allow per outing (21.3).

Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.3 points.

The Rams collect 378.8 yards per game, 66.0 more yards than the 312.8 the 49ers allow per contest.

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 312.8 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 21 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (18).

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 8-8-0 this year.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this season have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

This year the 49ers rack up 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams surrender (21.6).

When San Francisco scores more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The 49ers collect 32.7 more yards per game (371.1) than the Rams allow (338.4).

San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 338.4 yards.

This year the 49ers have 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

At home, as 4.5-point favorites or greater, the Rams are 3-2 ATS.

This season, in seven home games, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

Rams home games this season average 50.6 total points, 6.1 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Away from home, San Francisco is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

Away from home, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in three of eight road games San Francisco has hit the over.

This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

