Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mac Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East foes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones leads New England with 3,540 passing yards (221.3 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage this year (332-of-491) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He also has 125 rushing yards on 41 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones accounts for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 491 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jones threw for 281 passing yards, 41.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jones threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins are conceding 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Jones had 227 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • He also carried the ball two times for 12 yards, averaging six yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Jones has passed for 671 yards while completing 57.9% of his throws (62-of-107), with five touchdowns and four interceptions (223.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 57 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

