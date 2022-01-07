Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mac Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East foes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones leads New England with 3,540 passing yards (221.3 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage this year (332-of-491) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also has 125 rushing yards on 41 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per game.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Jones accounts for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 491 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Miami

In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jones threw for 281 passing yards, 41.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Jones threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are conceding 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Jones had 227 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.

He also carried the ball two times for 12 yards, averaging six yards per attempt on the ground.

Jones has passed for 671 yards while completing 57.9% of his throws (62-of-107), with five touchdowns and four interceptions (223.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 57 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9%

