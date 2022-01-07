Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones leads New England with 3,540 passing yards (221.3 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage this year (332-of-491) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He also has 125 rushing yards on 41 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per game.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones accounts for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 491 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Miami
- In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jones threw for 281 passing yards, 41.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Jones threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins are conceding 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Jones had 227 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
- He also carried the ball two times for 12 yards, averaging six yards per attempt on the ground.
- Jones has passed for 671 yards while completing 57.9% of his throws (62-of-107), with five touchdowns and four interceptions (223.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 57 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on nine carries.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
