There will be player props available for Mark Andrews ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews' 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 per game) lead all receivers on the Ravens. He's been targeted 138 times and has collected 99 catches and nine touchdowns.

Andrews has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Steelers are 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.

The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Andrews was targeted six times and racked up six catches for 89 yards.

In his last three games, Andrews has caught 24 passes on 29 targets for 350 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 116.7 yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive