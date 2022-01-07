Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews' 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 per game) lead all receivers on the Ravens. He's been targeted 138 times and has collected 99 catches and nine touchdowns.
- Andrews has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Steelers are 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.
- The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Rams, Andrews was targeted six times and racked up six catches for 89 yards.
- In his last three games, Andrews has caught 24 passes on 29 targets for 350 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 116.7 yards per game.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.3%
27
394
1
4
5.6%
