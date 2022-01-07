Skip to main content
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player props available for Mark Andrews ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews' 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 per game) lead all receivers on the Ravens. He's been targeted 138 times and has collected 99 catches and nine touchdowns.
  • Andrews has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Steelers are 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.
  • The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Rams, Andrews was targeted six times and racked up six catches for 89 yards.
  • In his last three games, Andrews has caught 24 passes on 29 targets for 350 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 116.7 yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

