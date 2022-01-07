In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mark Ingram II and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Ingram's New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Ingram has 554 rushing yards (32.6 per game) on 160 carries with two touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 27 catches for 162 yards (9.5 per game).

The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Over his six career matchups against them, Ingram has averaged 61.3 rushing yards against the Falcons, 36.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of six games versus the Falcons Ingram has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.9 yards per game.

This year the Falcons have given up 19 rushing TDs. They are ranked 27th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Panthers.

Over his last three games, Ingram has 27 rushing yards on 13 carries (9.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Alvin Kamara 210 45.3% 752 4 33 49.3% 3.6 Taysom Hill 65 14.0% 356 5 13 19.4% 5.5 Jameis Winston 32 6.9% 166 1 4 6.0% 5.2

