Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

There will be player prop bets available for Marquez Callaway before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals play in Week 18 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway's 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) lead the Saints. He has 46 receptions on 83 targets with six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 17.3% of the 480 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have thrown the ball in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 31 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Callaway will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Callaway put together a 97-yard performance against the Panthers last week on six catches (16.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three games, Callaway has 255 receiving yards on 16 receptions (24 targets), averaging 85 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.0%

27

301

2

5

8.3%

