There will be player prop bets available for Marquez Callaway before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals play in Week 18 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) lead the Saints. He has 46 receptions on 83 targets with six touchdowns.

So far this season, 17.3% of the 480 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.

Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have thrown the ball in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 31 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Callaway will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Callaway put together a 97-yard performance against the Panthers last week on six catches (16.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three games, Callaway has 255 receiving yards on 16 receptions (24 targets), averaging 85 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0% Tre'Quan Smith 43 9.0% 27 301 2 5 8.3%

