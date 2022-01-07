Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway's 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) lead the Saints. He has 46 receptions on 83 targets with six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 17.3% of the 480 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
- Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have thrown the ball in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Falcons.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Against the Falcons, Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 31 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Callaway will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Callaway put together a 97-yard performance against the Panthers last week on six catches (16.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 10 times.
- Over his last three games, Callaway has 255 receiving yards on 16 receptions (24 targets), averaging 85 yards per game.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
Tre'Quan Smith
43
9.0%
27
301
2
5
8.3%
Powered By Data Skrive