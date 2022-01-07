Skip to main content
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Marquise Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has collected 981 receiving yards (61.3 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 88 balls on 138 targets.
  • Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his five matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 36 receiving yards average is 26.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • In five matchups versus the Steelers, Brown has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 239.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 28-yard performance against the Rams last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
  • Brown has 18 catches on 31 targets for 115 yards in his last three games, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

