Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Marquise Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has collected 981 receiving yards (61.3 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 88 balls on 138 targets.

Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his five matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 36 receiving yards average is 26.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

In five matchups versus the Steelers, Brown has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Steelers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 239.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 28-yard performance against the Rams last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.

Brown has 18 catches on 31 targets for 115 yards in his last three games, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

