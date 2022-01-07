Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has collected 981 receiving yards (61.3 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 88 balls on 138 targets.
- Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his five matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 36 receiving yards average is 26.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- In five matchups versus the Steelers, Brown has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 239.8 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 28-yard performance against the Rams last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
- Brown has 18 catches on 31 targets for 115 yards in his last three games, averaging 38.3 yards per game.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.3%
27
394
1
4
5.6%
