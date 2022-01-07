Marvin Jones Jr. will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has reeled in 66 passes for a team-best 744 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times and averages 46.5 yards per game.

Jones has been the target of 112 of his team's 572 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jones has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Colts, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have surrendered 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 46 yards on two receptions.

Jones has 12 catches on 23 targets for 134 yards over his last three outings, averaging 44.7 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

