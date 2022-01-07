Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Marvin Jones Jr. will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has reeled in 66 passes for a team-best 744 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times and averages 46.5 yards per game.
  • Jones has been the target of 112 of his team's 572 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.
  • Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Jones has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Colts, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have surrendered 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 46 yards on two receptions.
  • Jones has 12 catches on 23 targets for 134 yards over his last three outings, averaging 44.7 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Powered By Data Skrive