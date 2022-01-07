Skip to main content
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan leads Atlanta with 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) and has a 67.4% completion percentage this year (355-of-527) while throwing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 80 rushing yards (5 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan accounts for 54.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 527 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Ryan's 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints are 60 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those contests against the Saints.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints are conceding 244.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Ryan put together a 197-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 56.5% of his passes.
  • Ryan has thrown for 648 passing yards over his last three games (216 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage (50-of-79), throwing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

