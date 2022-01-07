Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan leads Atlanta with 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) and has a 67.4% completion percentage this year (355-of-527) while throwing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 80 rushing yards (5 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Falcons have thrown the football in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan accounts for 54.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 527 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Ryan's 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints are 60 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those contests against the Saints.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints are conceding 244.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Ryan put together a 197-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 56.5% of his passes.

Ryan has thrown for 648 passing yards over his last three games (216 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage (50-of-79), throwing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8%

