Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan leads Atlanta with 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) and has a 67.4% completion percentage this year (355-of-527) while throwing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 80 rushing yards (5 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Falcons have thrown the football in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan accounts for 54.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 527 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Ryan's 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints are 60 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those contests against the Saints.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints are conceding 244.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Ryan put together a 197-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 56.5% of his passes.
- Ryan has thrown for 648 passing yards over his last three games (216 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage (50-of-79), throwing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
