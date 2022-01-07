Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has thrown for 4,648 yards (290.5 per game) while completing 383 of 569 passes (67.3%), with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.7 yards per game.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford has attempted 106 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford averaged 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 16.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Stafford threw at least one touchdown pass in both of those outings against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- This week Stafford will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have conceded 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Stafford had 309 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 750 passing yards (250 per game) while completing 68 of 101 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and six interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
184
32.0%
138
1829
15
35
32.7%
Van Jefferson
86
15.0%
48
771
6
15
14.0%
Robert Woods
69
12.0%
45
556
4
16
15.0%
