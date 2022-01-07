Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Matthew Stafford will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West opponents take the field in Week 18 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has thrown for 4,648 yards (290.5 per game) while completing 383 of 569 passes (67.3%), with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.7 yards per game.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford has attempted 106 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Stafford averaged 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 16.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford threw at least one touchdown pass in both of those outings against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • This week Stafford will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The 49ers have conceded 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Stafford had 309 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 750 passing yards (250 per game) while completing 68 of 101 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

184

32.0%

138

1829

15

35

32.7%

Van Jefferson

86

15.0%

48

771

6

15

14.0%

Robert Woods

69

12.0%

45

556

4

16

15.0%

