Matthew Stafford will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West opponents take the field in Week 18 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has thrown for 4,648 yards (290.5 per game) while completing 383 of 569 passes (67.3%), with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.7 yards per game.

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford has attempted 106 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford averaged 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 16.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw at least one touchdown pass in both of those outings against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

This week Stafford will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have conceded 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Stafford had 309 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 750 passing yards (250 per game) while completing 68 of 101 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0%

