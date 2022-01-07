In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Melvin Gordon III for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West foes square off in Week 18 when Gordon and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has 808 yards on 191 carries (50.5 ypg) this season, with seven rushing touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 27 catches for 207 yards (12.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 191 of his team's 427 carries this season (44.7%).

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Gordon averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs, 8.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gordon has had a rushing touchdown in five games against the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.0 yards per game.

The Broncos are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Chargers, Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 yards per carry).

Gordon tacked on three catches for 29 yards.

Over his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 92 yards on 32 carries (30.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He also has five catches for 41 receiving yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 191 44.7% 808 7 35 46.1% 4.2 Javonte Williams 191 44.7% 857 4 27 35.5% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.0% 106 2 10 13.2% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 0.9% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

