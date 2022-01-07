Skip to main content
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Melvin Gordon III for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West foes square off in Week 18 when Gordon and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gordon has 808 yards on 191 carries (50.5 ypg) this season, with seven rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 27 catches for 207 yards (12.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 191 of his team's 427 carries this season (44.7%).
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Gordon averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs, 8.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gordon has had a rushing touchdown in five games against the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.0 yards per game.
  • The Broncos are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Chargers, Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 yards per carry).
  • Gordon tacked on three catches for 29 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 92 yards on 32 carries (30.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He also has five catches for 41 receiving yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

191

44.7%

808

7

35

46.1%

4.2

Javonte Williams

191

44.7%

857

4

27

35.5%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.0%

106

2

10

13.2%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

0.9%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

