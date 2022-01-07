Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds
Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Carter, has carried the ball 138 times for 620 yards (38.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).
- His team has run the ball 363 times this season, and he's handled 138 of those attempts (38.0%).
- The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Carter's 39 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 2.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carter ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.
- Conceding 113.6 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 19th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Carter and the Jets will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Buccaneers, Carter carried the ball three times for 54 yards (18 yards per attempt).
- Carter has 190 yards on 27 carries (63.3 ypg) over his last three games.
Carter's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Michael Carter
138
38.0%
620
4
25
35.2%
4.5
Tevin Coleman
79
21.8%
350
0
13
18.3%
4.4
Ty Johnson
60
16.5%
239
2
11
15.5%
4.0
Zach Wilson
27
7.4%
161
4
8
11.3%
6.0
