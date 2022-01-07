In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Michael Carter and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Carter and the New York Jets (4-12) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Carter, has carried the ball 138 times for 620 yards (38.8 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).

His team has run the ball 363 times this season, and he's handled 138 of those attempts (38.0%).

The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Carter's 39 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 2.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carter ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.

Conceding 113.6 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 19th-ranked run defense in the league.

Carter and the Jets will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Buccaneers, Carter carried the ball three times for 54 yards (18 yards per attempt).

Carter has 190 yards on 27 carries (63.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Carter's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Michael Carter 138 38.0% 620 4 25 35.2% 4.5 Tevin Coleman 79 21.8% 350 0 13 18.3% 4.4 Ty Johnson 60 16.5% 239 2 11 15.5% 4.0 Zach Wilson 27 7.4% 161 4 8 11.3% 6.0

