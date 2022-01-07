Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Davis has piled up 132 carries for 473 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 41 passes for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's taken 132 of those attempts (34.6%).
- The Falcons have thrown the football in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Against the Saints, Davis' 5.4 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 25.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Davis, in seven matchups against the Saints, has not run for a TD.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the NFL, allowing 95.4 yards per game.
- The Saints have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Davis put together a 42-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Davis also racked up 15 yards on one reception.
- Over his last three games, Davis has 91 rushing yards on 21 carries (30.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
132
34.6%
473
3
18
28.1%
3.6
Cordarrelle Patterson
149
39.1%
607
6
31
48.4%
4.1
Qadree Ollison
20
5.2%
86
0
2
3.1%
4.3
Matt Ryan
39
10.2%
80
1
11
17.2%
2.1
