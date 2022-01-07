Mike Davis will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Davis has piled up 132 carries for 473 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also caught 41 passes for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's taken 132 of those attempts (34.6%).

The Falcons have thrown the football in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Against the Saints, Davis' 5.4 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 25.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis, in seven matchups against the Saints, has not run for a TD.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the NFL, allowing 95.4 yards per game.

The Saints have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

Davis put together a 42-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Davis also racked up 15 yards on one reception.

Over his last three games, Davis has 91 rushing yards on 21 carries (30.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

