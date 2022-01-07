Skip to main content
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Mike Davis will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Davis has piled up 132 carries for 473 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 41 passes for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's taken 132 of those attempts (34.6%).
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Against the Saints, Davis' 5.4 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 25.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis, in seven matchups against the Saints, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the NFL, allowing 95.4 yards per game.
  • The Saints have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Davis put together a 42-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Davis also racked up 15 yards on one reception.
  • Over his last three games, Davis has 91 rushing yards on 21 carries (30.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

132

34.6%

473

3

18

28.1%

3.6

Cordarrelle Patterson

149

39.1%

607

6

31

48.4%

4.1

Qadree Ollison

20

5.2%

86

0

2

3.1%

4.3

Matt Ryan

39

10.2%

80

1

11

17.2%

2.1

