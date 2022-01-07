Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has caught 68 passes on 107 targets for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 59.1 yards per game.
- Evans has been the target of 107 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
- Evans (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Evans has averaged 65.7 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Panthers, 2.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In 11 matchups with the Panthers, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 202.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Panthers have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Evans grabbed four passes for 47 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
- Evans has five catches on eight targets for 61 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 20.3 yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Leonard Fournette
84
12.1%
69
454
2
15
12.9%
