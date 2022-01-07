Skip to main content
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Before placing any wagers on Mike Evans' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans has caught 68 passes on 107 targets for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 59.1 yards per game.
  • Evans has been the target of 107 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
  • Evans (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Evans has averaged 65.7 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Panthers, 2.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In 11 matchups with the Panthers, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 202.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Panthers have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Evans grabbed four passes for 47 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Evans has five catches on eight targets for 61 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

Leonard Fournette

84

12.1%

69

454

2

15

12.9%

