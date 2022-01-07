Before placing any wagers on Mike Evans' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has caught 68 passes on 107 targets for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 59.1 yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 107 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

Evans (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Evans has averaged 65.7 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Panthers, 2.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In 11 matchups with the Panthers, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 202.1 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Evans grabbed four passes for 47 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Evans has five catches on eight targets for 61 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5% Leonard Fournette 84 12.1% 69 454 2 15 12.9%

