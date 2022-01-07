Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Mike Gesicki has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-8) take the field against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has put up a 758-yard campaign so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 71 balls on 109 targets.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (109 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.
  • Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Gesicki's 12 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Patriots are 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Gesicki will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (208.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Gesicki was targeted seven times, totaling 51 yards on four receptions.
  • Gesicki has also tacked on 12 receptions for 116 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 19 times, producing 38.7 yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

39

6.6%

32

325

0

7

9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive