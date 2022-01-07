Mike Gesicki has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-8) take the field against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has put up a 758-yard campaign so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 71 balls on 109 targets.

Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (109 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.

Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Gesicki's 12 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Patriots are 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Gesicki will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (208.0 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Gesicki was targeted seven times, totaling 51 yards on four receptions.

Gesicki has also tacked on 12 receptions for 116 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 19 times, producing 38.7 yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

