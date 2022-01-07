Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has put up a 758-yard campaign so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 71 balls on 109 targets.
- Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (109 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.
- Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Patriots.
Matchup vs. New England
- Gesicki's 12 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Patriots are 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Gesicki will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (208.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Gesicki was targeted seven times, totaling 51 yards on four receptions.
- Gesicki has also tacked on 12 receptions for 116 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 19 times, producing 38.7 yards per game.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
39
6.6%
32
325
0
7
9.7%
Powered By Data Skrive