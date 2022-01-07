Bookmakers have posted player props for Mike Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has also added 1,027 yards on 67 grabs and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times and puts up 64.2 receiving yards per game.

Williams has been the target of 18.4% (112 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his three matchups against the Raiders, Williams' 38 receiving yards average is 25.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).

In three matchups with the Raiders, Williams has not had a TD catch.

The Raiders have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 225.8 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Williams was targeted four times, totaling 63 yards on three receptions (averaging 21 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Williams' 13 targets have resulted in six receptions for 112 yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3% Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive