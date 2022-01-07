Skip to main content
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Bookmakers have posted player props for Mike Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Allegiant Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has also added 1,027 yards on 67 grabs and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times and puts up 64.2 receiving yards per game.
  • Williams has been the target of 18.4% (112 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his three matchups against the Raiders, Williams' 38 receiving yards average is 25.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).
  • In three matchups with the Raiders, Williams has not had a TD catch.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 225.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Raiders have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Williams was targeted four times, totaling 63 yards on three receptions (averaging 21 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Williams' 13 targets have resulted in six receptions for 112 yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

Jared Cook

76

12.5%

44

484

4

12

12.2%

