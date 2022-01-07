In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Miles Sanders for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 754 rushing yards (47.1 ypg) on 137 carries.

He's also caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.9 per game).

He has handled 137, or 26.5%, of his team's 517 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Sanders' 36.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 30.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Sanders and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.

Over his last three outings, Sanders has 176 yards on 25 carries (58.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7 Boston Scott 87 16.8% 373 7 19 18.8% 4.3

