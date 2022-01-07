Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has 754 rushing yards (47.1 ypg) on 137 carries.
- He's also caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.9 per game).
- He has handled 137, or 26.5%, of his team's 517 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Cowboys.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Sanders' 36.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 30.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Sanders and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.
- Over his last three outings, Sanders has 176 yards on 25 carries (58.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
137
26.5%
754
0
20
19.8%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
139
26.9%
784
10
30
29.7%
5.6
Jordan Howard
86
16.6%
406
3
23
22.8%
4.7
Boston Scott
87
16.8%
373
7
19
18.8%
4.3
Powered By Data Skrive