Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC North foes will clash in NFL Week 18 action when the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) battle the Chicago Bears (6-10).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in 12 of 16 games (75%) this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Chicago's games (6/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.

Sunday's total is 1.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.6 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Vikings games this season is 48.7, 4.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 43.0 average total in Bears games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

This season, the Vikings have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on 10 of 16 set point totals (62.5%).

This year, the Vikings score just 1.1 more points per game (24.6) than the Bears surrender (23.5).

When Minnesota records more than 23.5 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Vikings collect 49.2 more yards per game (364.8) than the Bears allow per contest (315.6).

When Minnesota piles up more than 315.6 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

The Vikings have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 16 takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 6-10-0 this season.

This season, the Bears have just two ATS wins in nine games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

The Bears average 18.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Vikings surrender (25.6).

Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.

The Bears rack up 81.1 fewer yards per game (304.3) than the Vikings allow per contest (385.4).

The Bears have turned the ball over 27 times this season, five more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (22).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Minnesota is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, in seven home games, Minnesota has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 49.4 points, 4.9 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Chicago is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.

Chicago has gone over the total in four of eight road games this season.

The average total in Bears away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

