Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Myles Gaskin, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-8) and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East foes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has 172 attempts for a team-high 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has tacked on 46 catches for 223 yards (13.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has received 172 of his team's 399 carries this season (43.1%).

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

Gaskin's 29.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots are 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin, in three matchups versus the Patriots, has not run for a TD.

The Patriots allow 119.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

The Dolphins are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Gaskin rushed five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Gaskin has racked up 18 carries for 87 yards (29.0 per game).

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 172 43.1% 613 3 31 48.4% 3.6 Duke Johnson Jr. 46 11.5% 213 2 6 9.4% 4.6 Phillip Lindsay 77 - 209 1 6 - 2.7 Salvon Ahmed 54 13.5% 149 0 3 4.7% 2.8

