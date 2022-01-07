Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has 172 attempts for a team-high 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 46 catches for 223 yards (13.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has received 172 of his team's 399 carries this season (43.1%).
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Gaskin's 29.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots are 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gaskin, in three matchups versus the Patriots, has not run for a TD.
- The Patriots allow 119.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- The Dolphins are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Gaskin rushed five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Gaskin has racked up 18 carries for 87 yards (29.0 per game).
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
172
43.1%
613
3
31
48.4%
3.6
Duke Johnson Jr.
46
11.5%
213
2
6
9.4%
4.6
Phillip Lindsay
77
-
209
1
6
-
2.7
Salvon Ahmed
54
13.5%
149
0
3
4.7%
2.8
