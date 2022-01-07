Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Myles Gaskin, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-8) and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East foes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has 172 attempts for a team-high 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 46 catches for 223 yards (13.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 172 of his team's 399 carries this season (43.1%).
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Gaskin's 29.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots are 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gaskin, in three matchups versus the Patriots, has not run for a TD.
  • The Patriots allow 119.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • The Dolphins are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Gaskin rushed five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Gaskin has racked up 18 carries for 87 yards (29.0 per game).

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

172

43.1%

613

3

31

48.4%

3.6

Duke Johnson Jr.

46

11.5%

213

2

6

9.4%

4.6

Phillip Lindsay

77

-

209

1

6

-

2.7

Salvon Ahmed

54

13.5%

149

0

3

4.7%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive