Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 296 times for 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 296 of those attempts (77.7%).
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Harris notched 71 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens, 1.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Ravens.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, conceding 84.8 yards per game.
- The Steelers are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (13 this season).
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 188-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 28 times (averaging 6.7 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Harris tacked on three catches for 18 yards.
- Harris has run for 299 yards on 59 carries (99.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.
- He also has 43 receiving yards (14.3 per game) on 10 catches.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
296
77.7%
1,172
7
28
73.7%
4.0
Benny Snell Jr.
24
6.3%
76
0
0
0.0%
3.2
Chase Claypool
11
2.9%
63
0
2
5.3%
5.7
Diontae Johnson
5
1.3%
53
0
0
0.0%
10.6
