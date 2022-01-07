Skip to main content
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Najee Harris will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 296 times for 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 296 of those attempts (77.7%).
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Harris notched 71 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens, 1.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Ravens.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, conceding 84.8 yards per game.
  • The Steelers are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (13 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 188-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 28 times (averaging 6.7 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Harris tacked on three catches for 18 yards.
  • Harris has run for 299 yards on 59 carries (99.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He also has 43 receiving yards (14.3 per game) on 10 catches.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

296

77.7%

1,172

7

28

73.7%

4.0

Benny Snell Jr.

24

6.3%

76

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

2.9%

63

0

2

5.3%

5.7

Diontae Johnson

5

1.3%

53

0

0

0.0%

10.6

