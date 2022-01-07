Najee Harris will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 296 times for 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 296 of those attempts (77.7%).

The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Harris notched 71 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens, 1.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Ravens.

In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, conceding 84.8 yards per game.

The Steelers are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (13 this season).

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 188-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 28 times (averaging 6.7 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Harris tacked on three catches for 18 yards.

Harris has run for 299 yards on 59 carries (99.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.

He also has 43 receiving yards (14.3 per game) on 10 catches.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 296 77.7% 1,172 7 28 73.7% 4.0 Benny Snell Jr. 24 6.3% 76 0 0 0.0% 3.2 Chase Claypool 11 2.9% 63 0 2 5.3% 5.7 Diontae Johnson 5 1.3% 53 0 0 0.0% 10.6

Powered By Data Skrive