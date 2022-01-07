New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (10-6) have an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins (8-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in 10 of 16 games this season.

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 16 games this season.

Sunday's total is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 46.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.8 points above the 38.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 4.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 10-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Patriots have been favored by 6 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Patriots average 5.6 more points per game (27.4) than the Dolphins allow (21.8).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8) than the Dolphins allow per outing (334.9).

In games that New England piles up more than 334.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Patriots have 20 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (23).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Dolphins.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).

The Dolphins average just 2.4 more points per game (19.3) than the Patriots give up (16.9).

When Miami scores more than 16.9 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Dolphins rack up just 4.0 fewer yards per game (307.6) than the Patriots give up (311.6).

When Miami piles up over 311.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Dolphins have 26 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 30 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Miami is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 6-point underdogs or greater.

This season, Miami has hit the over in four of eight games at home.

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 43.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

New England is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, on the road.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 6-point favorites or more on the road.

This year, in seven road games, New England has gone over the total twice.

Patriots away games this season average 44.0 total points, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.