New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 18 action when the New Orleans Saints (8-8) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans' games this season have gone over 40 points nine of 16 times.

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.2, is 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.5 points fewer than the 46.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 43.6 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 7.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 8-8-0 this year.

The Saints have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Saints score 5.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (26.8).

New Orleans is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.8 points.

The Saints average 63.6 fewer yards per game (300.5), than the Falcons allow per matchup (364.1).

New Orleans is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team churns out over 364.1 yards.

This year, the Saints have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (20).

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 16 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (six times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Falcons rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Saints give up (19.7).

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Falcons rack up just 15.4 fewer yards per game (306.7) than the Saints give up per matchup (322.1).

In games that Atlanta amasses more than 322.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-2).

This year, in seven home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 46.9 points, 6.9 more than this outing's over/under (40).

Away from home, New Orleans is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in three of eight road games New Orleans has gone over the total.

The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40).

