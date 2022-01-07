Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb's team-high 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) have come on 219 carries, with eight touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 19 catches for 172 yards (10.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 444 times this season, and he's carried 219 of those attempts (49.3%).
- The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Over his six career matchups against the Bengals, Chubb averaged 100.7 rushing yards per game, 18.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chubb had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Bengals, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- Chubb will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Bengals have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Chubb carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards (4.8 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Chubb has racked up 52 carries for 275 yards (91.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has four catches for 60 yards (20.0 per game).
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
219
49.3%
1,201
8
37
45.7%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
75
16.9%
411
2
12
14.8%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
78
17.6%
386
5
15
18.5%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
37
8.3%
134
1
4
4.9%
3.6
Powered By Data Skrive