In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Nick Chubb and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. AFC North rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb's team-high 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) have come on 219 carries, with eight touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 19 catches for 172 yards (10.8 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 444 times this season, and he's carried 219 of those attempts (49.3%).

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Over his six career matchups against the Bengals, Chubb averaged 100.7 rushing yards per game, 18.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Bengals, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

Chubb will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Bengals have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Chubb carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards (4.8 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Chubb has racked up 52 carries for 275 yards (91.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has four catches for 60 yards (20.0 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

