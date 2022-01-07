Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at NRG Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has collected 398 receiving yards (24.9 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 52 targets.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.3% (52 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

Westbrook-Ikhine's 35.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 12.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Westbrook-Ikhine, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 253.4 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a catch in last week's game against the Dolphins.

Westbrook-Ikhine has 70 receiving yards on six catches (12 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 23.3 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

