Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine has collected 398 receiving yards (24.9 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 52 targets.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.3% (52 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Westbrook-Ikhine's 35.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 12.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 253.4 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a catch in last week's game against the Dolphins.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has 70 receiving yards on six catches (12 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 23.3 yards per game.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Chester Rogers
41
8.2%
28
297
1
3
4.1%
