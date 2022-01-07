Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has collected 398 receiving yards (24.9 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 52 targets.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.3% (52 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Westbrook-Ikhine's 35.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 12.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 253.4 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a catch in last week's game against the Dolphins.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has 70 receiving yards on six catches (12 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 23.3 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

Chester Rogers

41

8.2%

28

297

1

3

4.1%

Powered By Data Skrive