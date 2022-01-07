Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds
Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fant has also contributed with 654 yards on 67 grabs and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times and averages 40.9 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.
- Fant (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Fant's 38.2 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Chiefs are 2.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Fant has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Fant will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chargers, Fant was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Fant has 14 receptions (17 targets) for 179 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.7 yards per game.
Fant's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
