Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Noah Fant, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Fant's Denver Broncos (7-9) play the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fant has also contributed with 654 yards on 67 grabs and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times and averages 40.9 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.
  • Fant (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Fant's 38.2 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Chiefs are 2.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Fant has not had a touchdown catch.
  • This week Fant will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Fant was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Fant has 14 receptions (17 targets) for 179 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Fant's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

