Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Noah Fant, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Fant's Denver Broncos (7-9) play the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant has also contributed with 654 yards on 67 grabs and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times and averages 40.9 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.

Fant (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Fant's 38.2 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Chiefs are 2.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Fant has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Fant will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Fant was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Fant has 14 receptions (17 targets) for 179 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

