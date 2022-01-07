Skip to main content
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Nyheim Hines ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-7) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hines has 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).
  • The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his seven career matchups against them, Hines has averaged 15.7 rushing yards against the Jaguars, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines, in seven matchups against the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • Hines will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 127.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Jaguars have given up 22 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Hines rushed two times for four yards.
  • He also caught four passes for 14 yards.
  • Hines has 15 rushing yards on five attempts (5.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.
  • He's also tacked on six catches for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

