Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Nyheim Hines ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-7) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hines has 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).

The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his seven career matchups against them, Hines has averaged 15.7 rushing yards against the Jaguars, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines, in seven matchups against the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

Hines will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 127.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

The Jaguars have given up 22 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Hines rushed two times for four yards.

He also caught four passes for 14 yards.

Hines has 15 rushing yards on five attempts (5.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.

He's also tacked on six catches for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 56 11.6% 276 2 5 4.8% 4.9 Jonathan Taylor 317 65.9% 1,734 18 83 79.8% 5.5 Carson Wentz 54 11.2% 198 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 5.8% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

