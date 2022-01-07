Pat Freiermuth will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Freiermuth has 54 catches (on 70 targets) for 444 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.3% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Freiermuth had 26 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 13.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Ravens.

This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth put together a 22-yard performance against the Browns last week on five catches while being targeted six times.

Over his last three outings, Freiermuth has caught nine passes on 10 targets for 59 yards, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

