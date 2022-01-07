Skip to main content
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Pat Freiermuth will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Freiermuth has 54 catches (on 70 targets) for 444 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.3% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Freiermuth had 26 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 13.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
  • Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Ravens.
  • This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Freiermuth put together a 22-yard performance against the Browns last week on five catches while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three outings, Freiermuth has caught nine passes on 10 targets for 59 yards, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

