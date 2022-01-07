In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Quez Watkins for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins has put up 38 catches for 563 yards this year. He has been targeted 55 times and averages 35.2 receiving yards.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.

Watkins (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 0.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Watkins, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.9 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have given up 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Watkins was targeted four times, picking up 15 yards on two receptions.

Watkins has racked up 72 yards over his last three games (24.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven balls on nine targets.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

