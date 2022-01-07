Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Watkins has put up 38 catches for 563 yards this year. He has been targeted 55 times and averages 35.2 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 12.0% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.
- Watkins (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 0.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Watkins, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys have given up 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Watkins was targeted four times, picking up 15 yards on two receptions.
- Watkins has racked up 72 yards over his last three games (24.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven balls on nine targets.
Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Jalen Reagor
54
11.7%
31
280
2
5
8.6%
