Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Quez Watkins for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Watkins has put up 38 catches for 563 yards this year. He has been targeted 55 times and averages 35.2 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 12.0% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.
  • Watkins (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 0.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Watkins, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys have given up 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Watkins was targeted four times, picking up 15 yards on two receptions.
  • Watkins has racked up 72 yards over his last three games (24.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven balls on nine targets.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Jalen Reagor

54

11.7%

31

280

2

5

8.6%

