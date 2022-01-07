There will be player prop bets available for Rashaad Penny before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals take the field in Week 18 when Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Penny's team-high 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) have come on 96 carries, with five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on six catches for 48 yards (3.0 per game).

He has handled 96, or 25.1%, of his team's 383 rushing attempts this season.

The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Penny's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Penny's 18.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 50.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four games against the Cardinals Penny has not run for a touchdown.

The Cardinals have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 109.4 yards per game.

This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Lions, Penny carried the ball 25 times for 170 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

Penny also racked up 15 yards on two receptions.

Penny has 344 yards on 53 carries (114.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns in his last three games.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rashaad Penny 96 25.1% 559 5 13 24.1% 5.8 Alex Collins 108 28.2% 411 2 13 24.1% 3.8 Chris Carson 54 14.1% 232 3 7 13.0% 4.3 Russell Wilson 39 10.2% 178 1 6 11.1% 4.6

Powered By Data Skrive