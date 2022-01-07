Skip to main content
Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

There will be player prop bets available for Rashaad Penny before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals take the field in Week 18 when Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Penny's team-high 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) have come on 96 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on six catches for 48 yards (3.0 per game).
  • He has handled 96, or 25.1%, of his team's 383 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Penny's 18.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 50.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four games against the Cardinals Penny has not run for a touchdown.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 109.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Lions, Penny carried the ball 25 times for 170 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Penny also racked up 15 yards on two receptions.
  • Penny has 344 yards on 53 carries (114.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns in his last three games.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rashaad Penny

96

25.1%

559

5

13

24.1%

5.8

Alex Collins

108

28.2%

411

2

13

24.1%

3.8

Chris Carson

54

14.1%

232

3

7

13.0%

4.3

Russell Wilson

39

10.2%

178

1

6

11.1%

4.6

