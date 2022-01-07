Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rex Burkhead, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-12) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead has racked up a team-high 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He's also caught 22 passes for 144 yards (9.0 per game).

He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans have called a pass in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burkhead's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Over his three career matchups against the Titans, Burkhead averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game, 26.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burkhead has not run for a touchdown against the Titans.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

Allowing 85.9 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Burkhead and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Burkhead ran for 47 yards on 16 carries.

He racked up 32 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Burkhead has 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has nine catches for 38 yards (12.7 ypg).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 110 27.6% 403 3 14 28.6% 3.7 David Johnson 62 15.5% 200 0 7 14.3% 3.2 Royce Freeman 56 - 169 0 6 - 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 19 4.8% 151 3 4 8.2% 7.9

Powered By Data Skrive