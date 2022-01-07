Skip to main content
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rex Burkhead, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-12) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burkhead has racked up a team-high 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 22 passes for 144 yards (9.0 per game).
  • He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Texans have called a pass in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Over his three career matchups against the Titans, Burkhead averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game, 26.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burkhead has not run for a touchdown against the Titans.
  • Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 85.9 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Burkhead and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Burkhead ran for 47 yards on 16 carries.
  • He racked up 32 yards on six receptions.
  • In his last three games, Burkhead has 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has nine catches for 38 yards (12.7 ypg).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rex Burkhead

110

27.6%

403

3

14

28.6%

3.7

David Johnson

62

15.5%

200

0

7

14.3%

3.2

Royce Freeman

56

-

169

0

6

-

3.0

Tyrod Taylor

19

4.8%

151

3

4

8.2%

7.9

