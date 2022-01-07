Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burkhead has racked up a team-high 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 22 passes for 144 yards (9.0 per game).
- He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
- The Texans have called a pass in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burkhead's matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Over his three career matchups against the Titans, Burkhead averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game, 26.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burkhead has not run for a touchdown against the Titans.
- Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- Allowing 85.9 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Burkhead and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Burkhead ran for 47 yards on 16 carries.
- He racked up 32 yards on six receptions.
- In his last three games, Burkhead has 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He also has nine catches for 38 yards (12.7 ypg).
Burkhead's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rex Burkhead
110
27.6%
403
3
14
28.6%
3.7
David Johnson
62
15.5%
200
0
7
14.3%
3.2
Royce Freeman
56
-
169
0
6
-
3.0
Tyrod Taylor
19
4.8%
151
3
4
8.2%
7.9
Powered By Data Skrive