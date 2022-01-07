Skip to main content
Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rhamondre Stevenson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Stevenson's New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East opponents at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stevenson has taken 129 carries for 572 yards (35.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He also has 121 receiving yards (7.6 per game) on 13 catches.
  • He has handled 129, or 27.9%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his single career matchup against the Dolphins, Stevenson put up two rushing yards, 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 10th in the NFL, giving up 108.3 yards per game.
  • The Patriots are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Stevenson put together a 107-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 19 times (averaging 5.6 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Stevenson has 143 rushing yards (47.7 ypg) on 29 carries with two touchdowns during his last three games.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rhamondre Stevenson

129

27.9%

572

5

23

26.1%

4.4

Damien Harris

191

41.3%

892

14

40

45.5%

4.7

Brandon Bolden

37

8.0%

180

0

7

8.0%

4.9

Mac Jones

41

8.9%

125

0

7

8.0%

3

