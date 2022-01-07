Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rhamondre Stevenson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Stevenson's New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East opponents at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stevenson has taken 129 carries for 572 yards (35.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

He also has 121 receiving yards (7.6 per game) on 13 catches.

He has handled 129, or 27.9%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Miami

In his single career matchup against the Dolphins, Stevenson put up two rushing yards, 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.

In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 10th in the NFL, giving up 108.3 yards per game.

The Patriots are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

Stevenson put together a 107-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 19 times (averaging 5.6 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Stevenson has 143 rushing yards (47.7 ypg) on 29 carries with two touchdowns during his last three games.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 129 27.9% 572 5 23 26.1% 4.4 Damien Harris 191 41.3% 892 14 40 45.5% 4.7 Brandon Bolden 37 8.0% 180 0 7 8.0% 4.9 Mac Jones 41 8.9% 125 0 7 8.0% 3

