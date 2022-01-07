Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stevenson has taken 129 carries for 572 yards (35.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He also has 121 receiving yards (7.6 per game) on 13 catches.
- He has handled 129, or 27.9%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his single career matchup against the Dolphins, Stevenson put up two rushing yards, 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 10th in the NFL, giving up 108.3 yards per game.
- The Patriots are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).
Recent Performances
- Stevenson put together a 107-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 19 times (averaging 5.6 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Stevenson has 143 rushing yards (47.7 ypg) on 29 carries with two touchdowns during his last three games.
Stevenson's New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson
129
27.9%
572
5
23
26.1%
4.4
Damien Harris
191
41.3%
892
14
40
45.5%
4.7
Brandon Bolden
37
8.0%
180
0
7
8.0%
4.9
Mac Jones
41
8.9%
125
0
7
8.0%
3
