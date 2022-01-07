Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

There will be player prop betting options available for Rob Gronkowski before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has 48 receptions (79 targets) for 665 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 41.6 yards per game.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 11.4% (79 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.
  • Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Against the Panthers, Gronkowski has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers are giving up 202.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and picked up 115 yards on seven receptions.
  • In his last three games, Gronkowski's 23 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 167 yards (55.7 ypg).

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Leonard Fournette

84

12.1%

69

454

2

15

12.9%

Powered By Data Skrive