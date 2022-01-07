There will be player prop betting options available for Rob Gronkowski before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has 48 receptions (79 targets) for 665 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 41.6 yards per game.

Gronkowski has been the target of 11.4% (79 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.

Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Against the Panthers, Gronkowski has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers are giving up 202.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and picked up 115 yards on seven receptions.

In his last three games, Gronkowski's 23 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 167 yards (55.7 ypg).

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Leonard Fournette 84 12.1% 69 454 2 15 12.9%

