Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has 48 receptions (79 targets) for 665 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 41.6 yards per game.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 11.4% (79 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.
- Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Against the Panthers, Gronkowski has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers are giving up 202.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and picked up 115 yards on seven receptions.
- In his last three games, Gronkowski's 23 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 167 yards (55.7 ypg).
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Leonard Fournette
84
12.1%
69
454
2
15
12.9%
