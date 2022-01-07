Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has collected 469 receiving yards (29.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 101 targets.
- Anderson has been the target of 18.2% (101 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.
- Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Anderson has averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 31.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Anderson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Saints, Anderson was targeted two times and recorded two catches for 10 yards.
- Anderson has 10 catches on 20 targets for 97 yards over his last three games, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
