Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Robby Anderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 18 when Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has collected 469 receiving yards (29.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 101 targets.
  • Anderson has been the target of 18.2% (101 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.
  • Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Anderson has averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 31.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Anderson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Saints, Anderson was targeted two times and recorded two catches for 10 yards.
  • Anderson has 10 catches on 20 targets for 97 yards over his last three games, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.1%

18

250

1

2

4.2%

