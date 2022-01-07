Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Robby Anderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 18 when Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has collected 469 receiving yards (29.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 101 targets.

Anderson has been the target of 18.2% (101 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.

Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Anderson has averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 31.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Anderson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Anderson was targeted two times and recorded two catches for 10 yards.

Anderson has 10 catches on 20 targets for 97 yards over his last three games, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive