Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Ronald Jones II ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Jones' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 101 carries for 428 yards (26.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 64 yards (4 per game).

His team has run the ball 365 times this season, and he's taken 101 of those attempts (27.7%).

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Over his seven career matchups against the Panthers, Jones averaged 43 rushing yards per game, 15.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four of seven games versus the Panthers Jones has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Panthers give up 115.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

Jones and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Jets, Jones ran the ball 10 times for 26 yards.

In his last three games, Jones has 154 yards on 38 carries (51.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ronald Jones II 101 27.7% 428 4 13 18.8% 4.2 Leonard Fournette 180 49.3% 812 8 40 58.0% 4.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 26 7.1% 151 1 3 4.3% 5.8 Le'Veon Bell 36 - 87 2 6 - 2.4

