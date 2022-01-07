Skip to main content
Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Ronald Jones II ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Jones' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has 101 carries for 428 yards (26.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 64 yards (4 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 365 times this season, and he's taken 101 of those attempts (27.7%).
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Over his seven career matchups against the Panthers, Jones averaged 43 rushing yards per game, 15.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four of seven games versus the Panthers Jones has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Panthers give up 115.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • Jones and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Jets, Jones ran the ball 10 times for 26 yards.
  • In his last three games, Jones has 154 yards on 38 carries (51.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ronald Jones II

101

27.7%

428

4

13

18.8%

4.2

Leonard Fournette

180

49.3%

812

8

40

58.0%

4.5

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

26

7.1%

151

1

3

4.3%

5.8

Le'Veon Bell

36

-

87

2

6

-

2.4

