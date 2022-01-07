There will be player prop bet markets available for Russell Gage ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage's 57 receptions (81 targets) have netted him 644 yards (40.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 15.0% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while running the ball 41.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gage's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Gage's 35.4 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Saints are 18.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gage has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).

The Saints' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Gage was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception).

Over his last three games, Gage's 22 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 180 yards (60.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

Powered By Data Skrive