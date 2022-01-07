Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

There will be player prop bet markets available for Russell Gage ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gage's 57 receptions (81 targets) have netted him 644 yards (40.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 15.0% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while running the ball 41.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gage's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Gage's 35.4 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Saints are 18.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gage has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Gage was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception).
  • Over his last three games, Gage's 22 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 180 yards (60.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

Olamide Zaccheaus

50

9.3%

28

359

3

8

10.5%

Powered By Data Skrive