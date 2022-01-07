Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds
Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gage's 57 receptions (81 targets) have netted him 644 yards (40.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 15.0% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while running the ball 41.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Gage's 35.4 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Saints are 18.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gage has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Saints' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Gage was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception).
- Over his last three games, Gage's 22 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 180 yards (60.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Gage's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
Olamide Zaccheaus
50
9.3%
28
359
3
8
10.5%
