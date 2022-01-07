Before Russell Wilson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) take on the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Wilson has collected 2,875 passing yards (179.7 per game) while going 244-for-374 (65.2% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 178 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per game.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Wilson has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Wilson averages 232.6 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Cardinals, 8.9 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those contests against the Cardinals.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals are conceding 227.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Lions, Wilson went 20-for-29 (69.0 percent) for 236 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.

He also ran the ball six times for 24 yards, averaging four yards per carry on the ground.

Wilson has thrown for 573 yards (191.0 ypg), completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He also has 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game on the ground.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0%

