Before Ryan Tannehill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (11-5) play the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 3,447 yards (215.4 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (334-of-499), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also adds 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The Titans have called a pass in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill has thrown 73 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Houston

In six matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 230.3 passing yards per game, 1.2 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Texans.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The 253.4 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Tannehill went 13-for-18 (72.2 percent) for 120 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Tannehill has 482 passing yards (160.7 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 73.4% of his throws and recording three touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

He also has 47 rushing yards on 12 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 15.7 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8%

