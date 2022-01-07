Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has thrown for 3,447 yards (215.4 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (334-of-499), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He also adds 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
- The Titans have called a pass in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Tannehill has thrown 73 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Houston
- In six matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 230.3 passing yards per game, 1.2 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Texans.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The 253.4 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Dolphins, Tannehill went 13-for-18 (72.2 percent) for 120 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Tannehill has 482 passing yards (160.7 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 73.4% of his throws and recording three touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
- He also has 47 rushing yards on 12 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 15.7 yards per game.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
