Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold has thrown for 2,308 yards (144.3 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes (214-of-364), with seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He has added 203 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 12.7 yards per game.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
- Darnold has attempted 35 of his 364 passes in the red zone, accounting for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Darnold's 190 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers are 14.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers are giving up 258.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Darnold threw for 132 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes with one interception.
- Darnold has thrown for 322 yards while completing 55.2% of his passes (32-of-58), with zero touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (107.3 per game).
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
