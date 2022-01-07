Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sam Darnold and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has thrown for 2,308 yards (144.3 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes (214-of-364), with seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He has added 203 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 12.7 yards per game.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Darnold has attempted 35 of his 364 passes in the red zone, accounting for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Darnold's 190 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers are 14.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are giving up 258.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Darnold threw for 132 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes with one interception.

Darnold has thrown for 322 yards while completing 55.2% of his passes (32-of-58), with zero touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (107.3 per game).

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

