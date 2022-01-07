Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has taken 151 carries for 563 yards (35.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- And he has caught 38 passes for 244 yards (15.3 per game) with two TDs.
- His team has run the ball 394 times this season, and he's handled 151 of those attempts (38.3%).
- The Giants have thrown the ball in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Barkley averaged 90.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Football Team, 30.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of five games versus the Football Team Barkley has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Football Team have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 105.1 yards per game.
- Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- Barkley put together a 102-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 4.9 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Barkley has 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
151
38.3%
563
2
11
24.4%
3.7
Devontae Booker
137
34.8%
579
2
15
33.3%
4.2
Daniel Jones
62
15.7%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.1%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
