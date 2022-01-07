Skip to main content
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

There will be player prop bets available for Saquon Barkley ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Barkley and the New York Giants (4-12) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has taken 151 carries for 563 yards (35.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 38 passes for 244 yards (15.3 per game) with two TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 394 times this season, and he's handled 151 of those attempts (38.3%).
  • The Giants have thrown the ball in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Barkley averaged 90.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Football Team, 30.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of five games versus the Football Team Barkley has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 105.1 yards per game.
  • Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • Barkley put together a 102-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 4.9 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Barkley has 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

151

38.3%

563

2

11

24.4%

3.7

Devontae Booker

137

34.8%

579

2

15

33.3%

4.2

Daniel Jones

62

15.7%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.1%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

