Before Sony Michel hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel's team-high 802 rushing yards (50.1 per game) have come on 187 carries, with four touchdowns.

He's also added 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (47.6%).

The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his only career matchup against the 49ers, Michel notched 20 rushing yards, 56.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the 49ers.

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are ninth in the league, allowing 106 yards per game.

Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Michel picked up 74 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught three passes for 25 yards.

Michel has 64 carries for 297 yards (99.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also caught six passes for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 187 47.6% 802 4 41 53.9% 4.3 Darrell Henderson 149 37.9% 688 5 24 31.6% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.0% 46 1 2 2.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 8.1% 43 0 7 9.2% 1.3

