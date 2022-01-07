Skip to main content
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Before Sony Michel hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel's team-high 802 rushing yards (50.1 per game) have come on 187 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He's also added 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (47.6%).
  • The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his only career matchup against the 49ers, Michel notched 20 rushing yards, 56.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the 49ers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are ninth in the league, allowing 106 yards per game.
  • Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Michel picked up 74 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught three passes for 25 yards.
  • Michel has 64 carries for 297 yards (99.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also caught six passes for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

187

47.6%

802

4

41

53.9%

4.3

Darrell Henderson

149

37.9%

688

5

24

31.6%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.0%

46

1

2

2.6%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

8.1%

43

0

7

9.2%

1.3

