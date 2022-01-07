Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel's team-high 802 rushing yards (50.1 per game) have come on 187 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He's also added 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (47.6%).
- The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his only career matchup against the 49ers, Michel notched 20 rushing yards, 56.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the 49ers.
- In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are ninth in the league, allowing 106 yards per game.
- Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Michel picked up 74 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He also caught three passes for 25 yards.
- Michel has 64 carries for 297 yards (99.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also caught six passes for 52 yards (17.3 per game).
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
187
47.6%
802
4
41
53.9%
4.3
Darrell Henderson
149
37.9%
688
5
24
31.6%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
2.0%
46
1
2
2.6%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
8.1%
43
0
7
9.2%
1.3
