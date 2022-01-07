Before placing any wagers on Stefon Diggs' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Diggs has 94 receptions (on 150 targets) for a team-high 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 150 of his team's 609 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.

Diggs (32 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 82.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 276.8 yards per game through the air.

The Jets' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Diggs hauled in five passes for 52 yards while being targeted nine times.

During his last three games, Diggs' 16 grabs have turned into 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 29 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6% Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7%

