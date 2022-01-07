Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Diggs has 94 receptions (on 150 targets) for a team-high 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 150 of his team's 609 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.
- Diggs (32 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 82.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 276.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Diggs hauled in five passes for 52 yards while being targeted nine times.
- During his last three games, Diggs' 16 grabs have turned into 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 29 times.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
