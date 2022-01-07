Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Before placing any wagers on Stefon Diggs' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Diggs has 94 receptions (on 150 targets) for a team-high 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 per game) and nine touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 150 of his team's 609 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.
  • Diggs (32 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 82.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 276.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Diggs hauled in five passes for 52 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • During his last three games, Diggs' 16 grabs have turned into 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 29 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

