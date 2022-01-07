Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will look to break a six-game skid when they battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) in Week 18.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 11 of 16 games this season.

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 49.9, 8.4 points above Sunday's total of 41.5.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more so far this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers score 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers allow per contest (22.7).

When Tampa Bay records more than 22.7 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Buccaneers average 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers allow per matchup (299.5).

Tampa Bay is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team amasses over 299.5 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has five wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Panthers put up 17.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (21.0).

Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.0 points.

The Panthers rack up 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers give up (332.4).

Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 332.4 yards.

The Panthers have 27 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, at home this year.

As 8.5-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS.

In four of seven home games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over.

Buccaneers home games this season average 49.6 total points, 8.1 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Carolina is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, on the road.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In eight road games this season, Carolina has hit the over four times.

Panthers away games this season average 43.4 total points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

