Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards (206.2 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.
- He's tacked on 310 rushing yards on 58 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.
- The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Heinicke has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York
- Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 55.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those contests against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- The Giants are conceding 245.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Heinicke put together a 247-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.
- He added two carries for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Heinicke has racked up 368 passing yards (122.7 per game) while going 34-for-58 (58.6% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
