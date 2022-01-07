Skip to main content
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

There will be player prop bets available for Taylor Heinicke before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards (206.2 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 310 rushing yards on 58 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Heinicke has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 55.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those contests against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • The Giants are conceding 245.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Heinicke put together a 247-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.
  • He added two carries for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Heinicke has racked up 368 passing yards (122.7 per game) while going 34-for-58 (58.6% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

