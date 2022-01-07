There will be player prop bets available for Taylor Heinicke before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards (206.2 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 310 rushing yards on 58 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.

The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 55.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those contests against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

The Giants are conceding 245.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Heinicke put together a 247-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.

He added two carries for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Heinicke has racked up 368 passing yards (122.7 per game) while going 34-for-58 (58.6% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive