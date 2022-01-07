There will be player prop bets available for Taysom Hill before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 ypg) on 71-of-125 with three touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 356 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 65 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while running the ball 49.2% of the time.

Hill has thrown 11 passes in the red zone this season, 8.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Hill's 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons are 154.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those games against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

The 245.4 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 222-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 60.7% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

He added 12 carries for 45 yards.

Hill has 376 passing yards (125.3 ypg), completing 54.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 23 times for 78 yards, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0%

