Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

There will be player prop bets available for Taysom Hill before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 ypg) on 71-of-125 with three touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 356 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 65 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while running the ball 49.2% of the time.
  • Hill has thrown 11 passes in the red zone this season, 8.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Hill's 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons are 154.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hill threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those games against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • The 245.4 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 222-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 60.7% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • He added 12 carries for 45 yards.
  • Hill has 376 passing yards (125.3 ypg), completing 54.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 23 times for 78 yards, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

