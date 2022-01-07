Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 ypg) on 71-of-125 with three touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 356 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 65 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while running the ball 49.2% of the time.
- Hill has thrown 11 passes in the red zone this season, 8.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Hill's 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons are 154.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hill threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those games against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- The 245.4 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a 222-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 60.7% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- He added 12 carries for 45 yards.
- Hill has 376 passing yards (125.3 ypg), completing 54.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 23 times for 78 yards, averaging 26.0 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
